Netflix Added A Ton Of New Anime Content Today

Netflix can always be relied upon for a large and varied quantity of anime to choose from, and several new titles have just been made available on the streaming service.

Based on a series of children’s novels, Okko’s Inn follows the eponymous young girl whose parents are killed in a car accident and is sent to live with her grandmother who runs a traditional Japanese inn. Soon after her arrival she begins seeing ghosts who encourage her in her work, and she starts to take enjoyment in making other people happy.

Elsewhere, One Piece is a ludicrously long-running series set in a world whose oceans are ruled by pirates. The story follows Luffy, a boy who after eating a special fruit gains superhuman strength and agility and a body with the malleability of rubber, and after gathering together a crew embarks upon a seafaring journey in search of the mythical titular treasure, left behind by the greatest pirate who ever lived and to which only the strongest can lay claim.

You might be surprised to learn that Pokémon is still going strong, with the latest iteration, Pokémon: Journeys arriving on Netflix today and seeing Ash continue in his goal of becoming a Pokémon master and traveling the world as part of a research mission, visiting every region so far seen in the series and games and meeting new friends and Pokémon along the way.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is technically not an anime as it’s an American production made by Dreamworks, but has much about it that will appeal to anime fans. It revolves around a subterranean teenage girl exploring an unfamiliar surface world with new friends to search for her missing father amidst a post-apocalyptic cityscape now ruled over by bands of sentient, humanoid and giant animals. Additionally, it’s lusciously animated by Studio Mir, who were also behind the visuals for The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

For more, here’s the full list of what the platform added today:

Da 5 Bloods *NETFLIX FILM

Dating Around: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 4 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Koy: In His Elements *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Search *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Woods *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

