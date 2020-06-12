Netflix Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Just In Time For The Weekend

It’s finally the weekend and Netflix has got you covered, with a bunch of new movies and TV shows arriving on the streaming service today for you to binge over the next few days.

The most notable new addition has to be Da 5 Bloods, the latest movie from Oscar-winning director Spike Lee which is receiving widespread acclaim, with some calling it Lee’s most ambitious film yet. The Netflix-produced effort follows four African-American vets as they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

Elsewhere, the fourth season of adult animated sitcom F is for Family arrives today, as does the second season of reality show Dating Around and Jo Koy’s latest comedy special In His Elements. Meanwhile, anime fans will be pleased to see a lot of One Piece content joining Netflix’s library. Likewise, Pokemon Journeys: The Series is also up on the site now.

For family audiences, we’ve got season 2 of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, a fantasy animated series from Dreamworks featuring the voices of Karen Fukuhara, Sterling K. Brown and Dan Stevens. And for adults, there’s The Search documentary series and The Woods, a Polish thriller series.

Check out the full list of all the June 12th additions below:

Da 5 Bloods *NETFLIX FILM

Dating Around: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 4 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Koy: In His Elements *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Search *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Woods *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

If you’re in the UK, the list is pretty much identical, except for the added bonus of a few more documentaries. Namely, movies Addicted to Life and Magnetic as well as all three seasons of sports docuseries Don’t Crack Under Pressure.

Whether you’re interested in checking out the latest critical darling or are just looking for something to watch with the kids, you should definitely find something to keep you entertained on Netflix this weekend.