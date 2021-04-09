Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

It’s the weekend, and the various major streaming services have got you covered when it comes to fresh material to watch as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video all have a range of new content going up over the next three days. There are a lot of great original movies and TV shows debuting today, as well as a bunch of licensed titles that you can check out. So let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

Netflix is serving up three originals this Friday. Namely, Turkish drama film Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?, Korean actioner Night in Paradise and Thunder Force, a superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two scientists who accidentally give themselves superpowers. The platform then adds Drew Barrymore movie The Stand-In on Saturday, with royal documentary Diana: The Interview That Shook The World arriving on Sunday.

Disney Plus has added a stacked new haul today, too. It includes a trio of forgotten 90s flicks from Disney’s vaults such as Chevy Chase comedy Man of the House. Also don’t miss the season finale of Secrets of Sulphur Springs and the latest episodes of both Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular double act, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Meanwhile, Hulu offers up a couple of season premieres like the series opener of ABC drama Rebel and Freeform’s Everything’s Going To Be Ok season 2 episode 1. Make sure to check out new horror anthology show Them on Amazon Prime as well, and also the debut installment of HBO’s The Nevers, a Victorian-set feminist fantasy drama, from Sunday.

For more, here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming this weekend:

April 9

NETFLIX

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? *NETFLIX FILM

Night in Paradise *NETFLIX FILM

Thunder Force *NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY PLUS

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103 “Breakaway” *Disney+ Original

HBO MAX

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

HULU

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

The Standard (2020)

AMAZON PRIME

Noah (IMDb TV)

THEM: Limited Series *Amazon Original Series

April 10

NETFLIX

The Stand-In

HBO MAX

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

AMAZON PRIME

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (IMDb TV)

April 11

NETFLIX

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

HBO MAX

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus et al. over the next few days.