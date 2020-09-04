Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

It’s the weekend, and as usual, Netflix and the various streaming services have got you covered with a whole host of new content going up this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This weekend’s haul is particularly special, too, as a bunch of hotly awaited movies and TV shows have dropped across the sites today. These include a major new Disney release, the second season of a hit superhero show and a critically acclaimed horror flick.

To begin with, Netflix has added several new titles today. Most notable are Hilary Swank astronaut drama Away and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a psychological horror from director Charlie Kaufman, starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons.

Next up, today also bring a huge haul to Disney Plus. While there’s some good stuff to be found elsewhere, including The Wolverine and new puppet talk show Earth to Ned, the highlight is obviously Mulan, a groundbreaking premium release for the service. Dropping the live-action remake on D+, at the price tag of $29.99, is a big gamble for the studio, so everyone’s waiting to see if the risk pays off.

Here’s the full list of everything hitting Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video over the course of this weekend:

September 4

NETFLIX

Away (Season 1)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Kandasamys: The Wedding

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)



DISNEY+

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan – (Premier Access purchase for $29.99)

Earth to Ned – Premiere

One Day at Disney – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now – “Socialized” (Season Finale)

Pixar in Real Life – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True – “Germs”

HBO MAX

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want)

PRIME VIDEO

Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie

The Boys: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

September 5

HBO MAX

Spies in Disguise

September 6

HULU

Awoken

Amazon Reveals A Ton Of New Images From The Boys Season 2 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see above, Prime Video has another of the weekend’s big draws. Alongside family movie Dino Dana, the service drops the second season of The Boys today. Unlike season 1, though, the whole eight episodes aren’t available in one go. The first three are already up to watch on the site, with the following five releasing weekly until October 9th.

Moving onto Saturday and Sunday, HBO Max adds 2019 animated movie Spies in Disguise on the 5th, which sees Will Smith star as a top secret agent who Tom Holland’s young Q-like inventor accidentally turns into a pigeon. Then, on the 6th, Hulu adds Awoken, an indie horror/thriller about a medical student who tries to save her brother from a fatal sleeping illness.

Tell us, though, what are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix, D+ and the rest this weekend? Have your say in the comments below.