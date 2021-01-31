Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

The various major streaming services have a ton of new content coming our way over the first week of February and as per usual, the majority of the additions debut on the first, with all of them bar Disney Plus dropping a slew of freshly licensed classic movies.

There’s sure to be something to suit every taste, too, and here’s everything that’s new to Netflix, D+, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video for the week starting February 1st.

February 1

NETFLIX

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

HBO MAX

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

HULU

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

PRIME VIDEO

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

One On One: Season 1-5

The Game: Seasons 1-3

February 2

NETFLIX

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

HBO MAX

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

February 3

NETFLIX

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Tacoma FD, Season 2

HULU

Modern Family, Seasons 1-11

February 4

HBO MAX

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale



HULU

12 Hour Shift (2020)

February 5

NETFLIX

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision – New Episode

HBO MAX

Aquaman, 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

HULU

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 6

NETFLIX

The Sinner: Jamie

HBO MAX

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7

HBO MAX

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020



HULU

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

First of all, Netflix is serving up iconic films from all genres on Monday, including Jason Statham actioner The Bank Job, romantic drama Eat Pray Love and sci-fi family flick Zathura. It’s a particularly great day if you’re a Leonardo DiCaprio fan, too, as two of the actor’s best movies are dropping – Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller Shutter Island and Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Inception.

HBO Max’s load is even bigger, though. Subscribers can enjoy various franchises coming to the platform that day like the Austin Powers trilogy, the Matrix films and a bunch of Batman flicks – not to mention animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. Also, watch out for a lot of horror content on HBO, including the Saw series and a couple of Amityville Horrors.

Meanwhile, Hulu adds the likes of American Psycho, You’ve Got Mail and a range of Star Trek movies just as Prime debuts Baz Lurhmann’s Moulin Rouge, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village and Ben Stiller comedy classic There’s Something About Mary. As for the rest of the week, notable additions are Katherine Heigl drama series Firefly Lane on Netflix and all of Modern Family on Hulu, both dropping February 3rd, and a new episode of Disney Plus’ WandaVision on the 5th.

Tell us, though, what will you be streaming this week? As always, let us know down below.