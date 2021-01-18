Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

Looking to plan out what you’ll be catching on streaming this week? Then keep reading for a guide to every new arrival hitting the major platforms – Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video – over the next seven days. There are a bunch of must-see originals on their way, as well as lots of newly licensed movies and TV shows that you won’t want to miss, and here’s what you can expect.

Today delivers 2013 action flick Homefront, starring Jason Statham and James Franco, on Netflix. On Tuesday, meanwhile, you can binge all of drama series Everwood – which gave Chris Pratt his big break – on HBO Max or new episodes of the 9-1-1 franchise on Hulu. Wednesday the 20th, meanwhile, brings a lot of great content. Netflix adds Spycraft, a documentary series about the history of spies, HBO Max offers up a bunch of episodes of J.K. Rowling crime drama C.B. Strike and Hulu debuts a ton of reality TV.

For more, here’s the full list of everything new on streaming this week:

January 18

NETFLIX

Homefront (2013)

HULU

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

PRIME VIDEO

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

NETFLIX

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Everwood

HULU

9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

PRIME VIDEO

Grantchester: Season 5

January 20

NETFLIX

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3

C.B. Strike, Season 1

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere

HULU

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

January 21

NETFLIX

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C

January 22

NETFLIX

Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn – Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

HBO MAX

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting With John, Series Premiere

HULU

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)

Terra Willy (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 23

NETFLIX

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Don’t Let Go, 2019

Person of Interest

January 24

HBO MAX

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, Special Episode Premiere

On Thursday, new additions include fresh seasons of Netflix’s French series Call My Agent! and HBO Max’s Italian drama Gomorrah, while Friday is the busiest day of the week with many highlights dropping that day. Netflix delivers season 2 of animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous along with Priyanka Chopra movie The White Tiger. Elsewhere, a new episode of Marvel’s WandaVision arrives on Disney Plus, while Amazon debuts Anna Paquin comedy series Flack.

Over the weekend, then, South Korean show Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) drops on Netflix as HBO Max adds horror Don’t Let Go and cult favorite TV series Person of Interest. Last but not least, the former platform has a special episode of Euphoria on Sunday the 24th.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this week? Sound off down below.