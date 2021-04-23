Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max And Hulu This Weekend

Looking to catch a movie or a binge a new TV show this weekend? Well, you’re in luck, as the various major streaming services have got you covered. This weekend’s haul is relatively small compared to other weeks, but there are still some gems coming over the next few days from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Hulu (Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have any new additions during this period) that’ll keep you entertained.

First of all, Netflix delivers a trio of fresh titles this Friday. Music documentary Heroes: Silence and Rock & Rock tells the story of Spanish rock band Héroes del Silencio and there’s moving Mexican drama Tell Me When. The streaming giant’s highlight of the weekend, though, is Shadow and Bone, Netflix’s latest major fantasy series that’s based on the hit YA novels by Leigh Bardugo. The Punisher‘s Ben Barnes features.

Disney Plus has a great haul today, too, including the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot and My Music Story. Also, don’t miss all four seasons of popular Disney Channel TV series Liv and Maddie starring Dove Cameron. Hulu, meanwhile, adds 2019 drama film The Place of No Words today and infamous Ireland-based romcom Wild Mountain Thyme on Sunday.

The biggest release of the weekend, though, comes courtesy of HBO Max. Mortal Kombat debuts in domestic theaters and on streaming from this Friday – but make sure to catch it on the WarnerMedia platform sometime in the next 30 days before it’s removed. This much-hyped adaptation of the classic video game franchise stars the likes of Lewis Tan, Ludi Lin and Hiroyuki Sanada.

For more, here’s the full list of everything coming to the major streaming platforms from April 23rd-25th.

April 23

NETFLIX

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tell Me When *NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY PLUS

Baby’s Day Out

Being the Queen

Big Shot – Episode 102 “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect” *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105 “Cherry Picker” *Disney+ Original

HBO MAX

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The Place of No Words (2020)

April 24

HBO MAX

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 25

HULU

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

