Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Disney Plus is once again on hand to treat its subscribers to enough fresh content to keep them going for the next few days. This Friday’s haul is a particularly strong one, featuring a range of episodes of the streamer’s ongoing original TV series, as well as some classic content including a popular Disney Channel show and a forgotten 90s comedy from Fox’s vaults.

Take a look at the full itemized list below and then scroll down for more info:

Baby’s Day Out

Being the Queen

Big Shot – Episode 102 “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect” *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukima Switch

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105 “Cherry Picker” *Disney+ Original

The only film dropping today is Baby’s Day Out, a 1994 family comedy from Home Alone writer/producer John Hughes about an infant who causes trouble for the trio of crooks who try to kidnap him. National Geographic documentary Being the Queen – which explores the life of Queen Elizabeth II – likewise lands on the platform.

For young kids, there’s season 3 of Junior Puppy Dog Pals, while Disney Channel fans can enjoy all four runs of Liv and Maddie, the teen sitcom that ran from 2013-2017 which turned Dove Cameron into a star, as she pulls double duty as both title characters, a pair of very different twins.

Moving on to the original content that went up today, and we have another episode of occasional docuseries My Music Story, with this installment focusing on Japanese rock duo Sukima Switch. Also, don’t miss the second outing of sports comedy-drama Big Shot, starring John Stamos as a washed-up basketball coach who lands a job at an all-girls prep school, and the fifth episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, with Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez.

Last but not least is the season (series?) finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which – and this really isn’t a spoiler – sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally become the new Captain America.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus from today.