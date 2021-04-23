The season (series?) finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit Disney Plus this Friday, and the internet is ablaze with fans going wild over it. Yes, after five episodes of him not feeling good enough to step into his old friend’s shoes, this concluding chapter finally sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson stand up and take on the mantle of Captain America. And Marvel fans are definitely here for it.

The full reveal of Sam in his new star-spangled suit was (mostly) kept from the marketing, so it was a big deal when he was revealed in the red, white and blue in today’s episode 6. And here are just a few of the reactions to this major moment that are going around on Twitter.

ON GOD I LOVE SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA PERIODDDDD — brittany (@liketobeparker) April 23, 2021

sorry steve u were good and i loved you but SAM WILSON IS MY CAPTAIN AMERICA — wendy ?! tfatws spoilers (@TOMLNSCAT) April 23, 2021

I AM LIVING FOR SAM WILSON AS OUR NEW CAP pic.twitter.com/A9GidJcqMY — syd | tfatws finale (@starkmxmff) April 23, 2021

LET’S HEAR IT FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA.

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale LETS HEAR IT FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/fB24YwaWrD — mary tfatws spoilers (@marvelousxoxo) April 23, 2021

Then and now.

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale :

captain america and the winter soldier pic.twitter.com/knxIluKBnf — jaa • tfatws era (@rambeaurogers) April 23, 2021

A highlight for a lot of folks was the altered title card at the end of the finale – which read Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

Some are taking this as a promise that season 2 is happening.

Phase Four has only just begun and it’s already spoiling us.

this is just the start of phase 4 and we are living for it! we saw wanda become THE SCARLET WITCH and we saw sam wilson become the new CAPTAIN AMERICA. phase 4 is such a serve! pic.twitter.com/KyFHMEy1h5 — leann || TFATWS SPOILERS (@moonchildloki) April 23, 2021

He’s come a long way.

But is that really where it started? His promotion to Captain America has seen a childhood photo of Mackie dressed as Cap circulate on social media again, which makes his character’s transformation all the more powerful.

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale How it Started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/Rllz65Fvrm — TASK the Leader of the InvinciCult #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) April 23, 2021

Episode 6 found Sam take his new Wakandan-made suit for a test run when the Flag Smashers sieged the Global Repatriation Council summit in New York. The former Falcon was able to prove himself worthy of continuing Steve Rogers’ legacy to the world, giving an impassioned televised speech to the GRC to do the right thing, which successfully got them to rethink their policies.

We don’t know when we’ll see the new Captain America next, but it’s clear that MCU fans can’t wait for it. How about announcing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2, Marvel?