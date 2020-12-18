Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

With Christmas just around the corner, this weekend is stacked full of great new releases on the various major streaming services. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video are offering up a bunch of fresh content over the next few days – Friday, December 18th to Sunday the 20th – which should entertain subscribers no matter what they’re in the mood for.

For starters, Netflix has nine new movies and TV shows being added today. This includes a bunch of Jeopardy!, which is the perfect way to honor much-missed host Alex Trebek, while there’s also season 2 of Norwegian series Home for Christmas, South Korean horror show Sweet Home and Pauly Shore comedy movie Guest House. The highlight of the day’s haul, though, is undoubtedly Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the Viola Davis vehicle that features Chadwick Boseman’s final performance and is expected to make a sweep at next year’s awards season.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s going up on streaming this weekend:

December 18

NETFLIX

Guest House (2020)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale

HBO MAX

Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner)

HULU

The Hero

PRIME VIDEO

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special

December 19

HBO MAX

Wendy, 2020

December 20

NETFLIX

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

HBO MAX

I Used To Go Here, 2020

Disney Plus, meanwhile, delivers a haul that’s both big on quantity and quality today. There’s new National Geographic documentaries, fresh Disney Channel content, exciting animation efforts and a couple of critically acclaimed movies. Namely, Fox sports biopic Eddie the Eagle, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman, and musical Into the Woods, featuring Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp. Not to mention the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

Hulu, meanwhile, debuts 2017 Sam Elliot drama The Hero today, while Prime Video serves up Susan Sarandon movie Blackbird and a special episode of The Grand Tour. Moving on to Saturday, there’s only one solitary title going up and it’s on HBO Max and comes in the form of Wendy, a loose reimagining of the Peter Pan story. Finally, Sunday brings a new comedy special to Netflix and I Used to Go Here, a comedy-drama with Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement, to HBO Max.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be checking out on streaming this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.