The Internet Is Losing It Over The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

It would be no overstatement to suggest that today’s season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was quite literally the biggest Star Wars moment of the past few years, and the entire fandom is losing it over the last couple of minutes.

“Chapter 16: The Rescue” kicked things off in a surprisingly humble manner. Mando continued to gather an assault crew to take on Moff Gideon’s light cruiser, recruiting Bo-Katan and her sidekick in the process. They even commandeered Dr. Pershing’s shuttle, which gave them a free pass to the ship. Once inside, Cara Dune, Bo-Katan and Fennec Shand served as a distraction and made their way to the bridge while the bounty hunter Din Djarin looked for Baby Yoda. The final standoff, meanwhile, was a brief saber duel between Mando wielding the beskar spear and Moff Gideon holding the Darksaber, but that wasn’t the only thing that the episode had in store for us.

We’ve been speculating for weeks that another Jedi might make an appearance during the finale and well, they did. But in terms of how that transpired, I think it’s safe to say that Jon Favreau knocked it out of the park, not only bringing back a young Luke Skywalker, which was breathtaking and unbelievable in and of itself, but also producing one of the most epic and chill-inducing moments in the history of the franchise.

As you’d expect, the twist cameo is breaking the internet, and here are some of the things that people have been sharing on social media.

Think this sums me up perfectly after watching #TheMandalorian season 2 finale. pic.twitter.com/ugjr47QL1y — Daniel "Ciante" Turner (@CianteGaming) December 18, 2020

As a Star Wars fan The Mandalorian season finale makes me realized how much I love SW and why. I'm so happy! Season 2 might be the best SW content we've ever gotten. It was completely nuts, wholesome, action-packed and full of feelings. #TheMandalorian — Gamora 💚 (@missdestroya) December 18, 2020

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – FINALE! This series has made me fall in love with Star Wars all over again. This episode brought me back to my youth and made me have faith again in how Lucas, Filoni and Favreau are revitalizing the franchise. This episode made me tear up with glee! pic.twitter.com/Osu1NUM6QF — Dvd Daddy (@DVD_Daddy) December 18, 2020

Not going to give any spoilers but season 2 finale of #mandalorian is marvelous and exquisite storytelling. Flawless. Women in this show dont need rescuing. They attack from the frontline. Love it! @PedroPascal1 I love you man! #Grogu gonna miss you till next season! https://t.co/5VFCZ7XPbJ — Invisible (@_truthnetwork) December 18, 2020

GUYS #TheMandalorian SEASON 2 FINALE WAS FUCKING INCREDIBLE. I ABSOLUTELY LOVED THIS EPISODE, SO MANY THINGS TO UNPACK, AND SO MUCH FANSERVICE. YOU ARE NOT READY FOR THIS EPISODE, OH MY GOD PEYTON REED YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN YOU AND JON FAVREAU ABSOLUTELY KILLED IT WITH THIS FINALE. pic.twitter.com/nFVTsEBacC — Milky (@milkyriverbed02) December 18, 2020

Me watching the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian #ThisIsTheWay pic.twitter.com/YzFlVuoUC3 — Dave (@DaveAK78) December 18, 2020

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

me at the end of the season finale: #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/TmnoJNXL3O — Marti | mando spoilers (@folklorve) December 18, 2020

nobody talk to me, i’m trying to process this season finale of PAIN 😔💔😩 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/w9CRRQw0Xg — Jacks 🖤🕷 (@jackssgonzalezz) December 18, 2020

#TheMandalorian finale was INSANE. No spoilers from me but holy SHIT it was nuts. Already counting down the days til season 3.. 😂 — North Broozy 🇦🇺 (@Broozyyy) December 18, 2020

I cried watching the last episode season 2. #TheMandalorian

They really pulled out all the stops. I just can't believe it, what an amazing finale to the season!

P.S. OMG THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT?! — Clayton Mathis (Clarnakk/GigaGolurk) (@NGC_clayton) December 18, 2020

Tell us, though, what were your thoughts on the explosive season 2 finale of The Mandalorian? And what did you think about Luke Skywalker’s badass moments in the last act? Let us know in the comments down below.