The Internet Is Losing It Over The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

It would be no overstatement to suggest that today’s season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was quite literally the biggest Star Wars moment of the past few years, and the entire fandom is losing it over the last couple of minutes.

“Chapter 16: The Rescue” kicked things off in a surprisingly humble manner. Mando continued to gather an assault crew to take on Moff Gideon’s light cruiser, recruiting Bo-Katan and her sidekick in the process. They even commandeered Dr. Pershing’s shuttle, which gave them a free pass to the ship. Once inside, Cara Dune, Bo-Katan and Fennec Shand served as a distraction and made their way to the bridge while the bounty hunter Din Djarin looked for Baby Yoda. The final standoff, meanwhile, was a brief saber duel between Mando wielding the beskar spear and Moff Gideon holding the Darksaber, but that wasn’t the only thing that the episode had in store for us.

We’ve been speculating for weeks that another Jedi might make an appearance during the finale and well, they did. But in terms of how that transpired, I think it’s safe to say that Jon Favreau knocked it out of the park, not only bringing back a young Luke Skywalker, which was breathtaking and unbelievable in and of itself, but also producing one of the most epic and chill-inducing moments in the history of the franchise.

As you’d expect, the twist cameo is breaking the internet, and here are some of the things that people have been sharing on social media.

Tell us, though, what were your thoughts on the explosive season 2 finale of The Mandalorian? And what did you think about Luke Skywalker’s badass moments in the last act? Let us know in the comments down below.

