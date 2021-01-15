Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

This weekend is a busy period for streaming. All of the major platforms – Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video – have a lot of great new material for you to tuck into over the next few days, regardless of whichever combination you’re subscribed to. As always, Friday is the biggest day when it comes to fresh additions, but there are a few notable titles going up over Saturday and Sunday, too.

For starters, Netflix delivers 11 new movies and TV shows this January 15th. Highlights include the latest season of animated series Disenchantment, Steven Spielberg classic Hook and Outside the Wire, a sci-fi actioner in which MCU star Anthony Mackie plays an android officer who has to save the world from a global catastrophe.

Speaking of Marvel, Disney Plus brings the premiere of the first ever Marvel Studios TV series this weekend. Yes, the first two episodes of WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, go up today with seven more following over the coming weeks. Other titles new on D+ this Friday, meanwhile, include musical sequel Mary Poppins Returns and Wes Anderson’s acclaimed animation Isle of Dogs.

For more, here’s the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:

January 15

NETFLIX

Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

DISNEY+

Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WandaVision – Episodes 1 and 2

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

HBO MAX

Stephen King’s It, 1990

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Poltergeist, 1982

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere

Roots (Mini Series), 1977

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021

The Wayans Bros

HULU

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

One Night In Miami – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

January 16

NETFLIX

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

HBO MAX

Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004

January 17

HULU

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

As you can see above, HBO Max has a bunch of classic titles being added to its library today, including the original adaptation of Stephen King’s IT starring Tim Curry as Pennywise, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest with Jack Nicholson and iconic 80s horror Poltergeist. Meanwhile, Hulu has original teen drama The Ultimate Playlist of Noise and Prime premieres One Night in Miami, the directorial debut of Watchmen star Regina King.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.