Netflix Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix has added just shy of a dozen new titles this Friday, January 15th. As we head into the weekend, the streaming giant has served up 11 fresh movies and TV shows to tide subscribers over for the next few days. And there’s a lot of quality in this quantity, too. Five of the 11 titles are Netflix originals, with great new animation, international films and a major sci-fi action pic among them.

Let’s focus on those originals for a moment, though. There’s Asian-American reality series Bling Empire, the fourth season of the Carmen Sandiego reboot, Brazilian family comedy Double Dad and the third run of fantasy animation Disenchantment, from Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

Most importantly, today also delivers Outside the Wire, a high-concept flick starring Anthony Mackie as an android soldier who has to save the world by averting a global catastrophe. Remember, Netflix has a major new original film releasing every week of 2021 and this is one of them.

For more, here’s the full list of today’s arrivals:

Bling Empire *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) *NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

Outside the Wire *NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

The Magicians: Season 5

As for the freshly licensed content, there’s much to enjoy there as well. Nickelodeon fans can dig into the first three runs of superhero comedy series Henry Danger, while there’s also sports-themed anime Kuroko’s Basketball and season 5 of Syfy drama The Magicians. As for flicks, we’ve got children’s film Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure, DreamWorks’ Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie and 1991’s Hook.

Penguins was the cinematic spinoff of the popular TV series that was itself a spinoff of the mainline Madagascar franchise and Benedict Cumberbatch features as a secret agent wolf. Meanwhile, Hook is the Steven Spielberg nostalgic classic that stars Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan who must return to Neverland to rescue his kids from the evil Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman).

Tell us, though, what will you be checking out on Netflix over the next few days? As always, let us know down below.