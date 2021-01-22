Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Good news, folks. It’s Friday and that means the various major streaming services are supplying their subscribers with a host of new content to keep us busy until Monday. Coming up on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video over the next few days is a wealth of original films and TV series, as well as a range of newly licensed titles.

First of all, let’s take a look at the newbies on Netflix. This Friday, January 22nd has seen several efforts added to the streaming giant’s library. The highlights include Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action reboot of the Nickelodeon fantasy animated series from the mid-00s, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new movie The White Tiger and the second season of Universal’s spinoff series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Meanwhile, on Saturday, you can catch Korean drama Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce).

Here’s the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:

January 22

NETFLIX

Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn – Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

HBO MAX

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting With John, Series Premiere

HULU

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)

Terra Willy (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 23

NETFLIX

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Don’t Let Go, 2019

Person of Interest

January 24

HBO MAX

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, Special Episode Premiere

Over on Disney Plus, this week’s haul brings Pixar Popcorn, a new series of extra short short films (as in 2-4 minutes in length) focusing on characters from across the studio’s beloved filmography – including Toy Story, Cars, Coco and many more. Not to mention the latest episode of Marvel’s mind-bending WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s heroes living in a sitcom.

HBO Max has got some great stuff due this weekend, too. Friday delivers Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy The New Adventures of Old Christine, while cult favorite thriller series Person of Interest debuts on Saturday. And make sure not to miss a special episode of Euphoria on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hulu and Prime add a bunch of fresh titles, including British miniseries The Sister (Hulu) and Anna Paquin comedy Flack (Prime).

