Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend
Good news, folks. It’s Friday and that means the various major streaming services are supplying their subscribers with a host of new content to keep us busy until Monday. Coming up on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video over the next few days is a wealth of original films and TV series, as well as a range of newly licensed titles.
First of all, let’s take a look at the newbies on Netflix. This Friday, January 22nd has seen several efforts added to the streaming giant’s library. The highlights include Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action reboot of the Nickelodeon fantasy animated series from the mid-00s, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new movie The White Tiger and the second season of Universal’s spinoff series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Meanwhile, on Saturday, you can catch Korean drama Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce).
Here’s the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:
January 22
NETFLIX
Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn – Premiere
WandaVision – New Episode
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
HBO MAX
The New Adventures of Old Christine
Painting With John, Series Premiere
HULU
Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)
Terra Willy (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Jessy and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
January 23
NETFLIX
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Don’t Let Go, 2019
Person of Interest
January 24
HBO MAX
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, Special Episode Premiere
Over on Disney Plus, this week’s haul brings Pixar Popcorn, a new series of extra short short films (as in 2-4 minutes in length) focusing on characters from across the studio’s beloved filmography – including Toy Story, Cars, Coco and many more. Not to mention the latest episode of Marvel’s mind-bending WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s heroes living in a sitcom.
HBO Max has got some great stuff due this weekend, too. Friday delivers Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy The New Adventures of Old Christine, while cult favorite thriller series Person of Interest debuts on Saturday. And make sure not to miss a special episode of Euphoria on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hulu and Prime add a bunch of fresh titles, including British miniseries The Sister (Hulu) and Anna Paquin comedy Flack (Prime).
Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, etc., this weekend? Let us know down below.
Comments