Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

It’s the weekend, and the various major streaming services have got a ton of great new content debuting this Friday that should keep you occupied over the next few days, as we say goodbye to January and welcome February. Going up on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video are a range of fresh movies and TV shows, including a load of streaming originals across the board.

First of all, Netflix delivers four originals this Friday – inspiring sports documentary We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, thrilling Spanish action flick Below Zero, adventurous family movie Finding ‘Ohana and The Dig, a British period drama starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James which explores the story behind the archaeological excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1939. Then, on Sunday, the platform adds faith-based film Fatima.

For more, check out the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend below:

January 29

NETFLIX

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Dinosaurs (s1)

Dinosaurs (s2)

Dinosaurs (s3)

Dinosaurs (s4)

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision – New Episode

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)

HBO MAX

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021

What I Like About You

The Little Things

HULU

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

PRIME VIDEO

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

January 31

NETFLIX

Fatima (2020)

Over on Disney Plus, all four seasons of cult 90s sitcom Dinosaurs finally debut on the site, alongside two 20th Century Fox movies, Epic and Ramona and Beezus. Also, don’t miss the series finale of Beyond the Clouds and the latest exciting episode of Marvel’s mind-bending WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and her android spouse as they live out a weird, sitcom-like existence.

HBO Max, meanwhile, serves up three new titles today. There’s Mexican comedy ¡Animo Juventud! (also known as Go Youth!) and What I Like About You, a mid-00s teen-oriented sitcom starring Amanda Bynes. What you’ll really want to check out, though, is The Little Things, a noirish psychological thriller featuring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as a local Californian deputy and LAPD detective who clash over their investigation into a suspected serial killer (Jared Leto).

As for Hulu, you can find both seasons of Canadian comedy series Jann on the platform from today, while Prime adds two new movies – action comedy Chick Fight, starring Malin Akerman and Bella Thorne, about an all-female underground fight club and Mortal, an epic Norwegian fantasy drama about a young man who discovers he has god-like powers derived from ancient Norse mythology.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the rest this weekend? Sound off below.