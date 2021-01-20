Cult favorite 90s sitcom Dinosaurs finally debuts on Disney Plus next week.

The Mouse House’s streaming platform has become a go-to hub for nostalgic content for its millions of subscribers. Sure, the original movies and TV shows are a big draw, too, but a lot of users can’t get enough of the countless classic titles pulled from Disney’s vaults that they might not have seen for decades. And from next Friday, the prehistoric ABC family comedy will be found among them.

Running from 1991 to 1994, Dinosaurs followed the Sinclairs, a regular family of dinos whose lives match the modern world in comedic ways, similar to The Flintstones. The Jim Henson Company production differs from that animation, though, through its biting social satire and occasionally cynical tone – especially its infamously bleak ending. On a lighter note, the show was beloved by younger viewers at the time thanks to the mischievous Baby Sinclair (performed by Sesame Street‘s Elmo, Kevin Clash).

Dinosaurs was once available on Hulu but hasn’t been for a couple of years, so fans have been waiting patiently for Disney to transfer it over to D+. And after originally being due to hit the service last fall, we found out back in December that it was finally hitting streaming this month. On Friday, January 29th, all four seasons – that’s 65 episodes in total – will become available to binge for subscribers in the US and other territories.

In fact, now’s a good time for Jim Henson fans who’ve been campaigning for Disney to share more of his work, as February will see the debut of all five seasons of The Muppet Show on Disney Plus. That legendary series arrives on the 19th, so it won’t be long after we’ve blasted through all the episodes of Dinosaurs that the adventures of Kermit the Frog and co. will come our way, too.