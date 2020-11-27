Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

As we head towards the weekend, let’s take a look at everything new that’s coming to the various major streaming services over the next few days. With the enormous hauls of December 1st just around the corner, there isn’t a ton to dig into, but there are almost 30 fresh titles arriving across Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video, which should keep you going until Monday.

First up, Netflix dropped eight movies and TV shows today, mostly originals. In particular, a bunch of international content debuted, such as Spanish horror Don’t Listen and Italian crime drama The Beast. Not to mention German festive comedy Over Christmas, which arrives along with a selection of other holiday-themed titles, like children’s special A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas and cooking contest Sugar Rush Christmas.

Check out the full list of what’s hitting streaming from Friday, November 27th to Sunday, November 29th below:

November 27

NETFLIX

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Call — NETFLIX FILM

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (s3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (s1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Black Beauty (Original Movie Premiere)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “House of Tomorrow” & “Hard to Swallow”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13”

HBO MAX

Chateau Vato

How To With John Wilson, Season Finale

HULU

Centigrade

PRIME VIDEO

Life in a Year

November 28

NETFLIX

The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Call Of The Wild

November 29

NETFLIX

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Undoing, Season Finale

HULU

The Big Ugly

Disney Plus added 10 titles this Friday, which include a range of new movies and TV shows. The fresh films boast 20th Century Fox family comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and D+ original Black Beauty, a modern retelling of the classic story featuring Kate Winslet as the voice of the eponymous horse. Then there’s all of Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Marvel’s Spider-Man season 3 and, of course, the newest episode of The Mandalorian.

As for the other three streamers, they’re adding the odd title here and there throughout the weekend. Blizzard-themed survival flick Centigrade becomes available on Hulu today, along with Jaden Smith vehicle Life in a Year on Prime Video. Meanwhile, HBO Max introduces The Call of the Wild to its library tomorrow, which stars Harrison Ford in a moving story about a dog named Buck that must survive the frozen wastes of the Yukon.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this weekend? Have your say in the usual place below.