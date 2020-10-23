Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

As we head into the weekend before Halloween, the various major streaming services are offering up a load of great new content to keep you occupied. To be honest, this weekend’s haul isn’t one of the largest, with HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video’s new additions being pretty thin on the ground, but at least Netflix and Disney Plus are bringing us a decent batch of movies and TV shows to keep you going until Monday.

The latter, for instance, delivers 11 new titles today, including new episodes of The Right Stuff, Weird but True and One Day at Disney and whole seasons of a couple of National Geographic docuseries. But the highlight of the load has to be Frozen spinoff Once Upon a Snowman, a new short film starring Josh Gad as Olaf that explores what happened to the loveable carrot-nosed critter following his creation during the first movie.

For more, here’s the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:

October 23

NETFLIX

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Aardvark Love!”

Once Upon a Snowman – Premiere

The Big Fib – New Episodes 116 – 130

The Right Stuff – “Advent”

Weird But True – “Scuba Diving”

One Day At Disney – “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

HULU

Bad Hair: Film Premiere

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

HBO MAX

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Mirzapur: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

October 24

HBO MAX

Emma

October 25

HBO MAX

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere

As for Netflix, five original titles go up this Friday. Namely, medieval drama Barbarians, dance documentary Move, animated film Over the Moon, Argentinian thriller Perdida and, last but not least, new 60s-set drama series The Queen’s Gambit. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as an orphan chess prodigy who will stop at nothing to fulfil her dream of becoming a grandmaster of the game.

Funnily enough, Saturday then sees this year’s Emma debut on HBO Max, the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel starring Taylor-Joy. Meanwhile, Hulu premieres comedy-horror Bad Hair on Friday, while Prime Video adds the second season of its Indian action-thriller series Mirzapur.

