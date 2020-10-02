Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Here’s everything that’s on its way to the various major streaming sites this weekend. Most of the subscription services just added a huge haul of new titles on the first of the month, but they’ve also got a lot of great stuff coming up this weekend as well, including what became available today. Check out the full list of every movie and TV show that’s due on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime from Friday, October 2nd to Sunday, October 4th below:

October 2

NETFLIX

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM

The Binding — NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31)

Zenimation Extended Edition – Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day At Disney – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True – “Our Solar System”

HULU

Monsterland: Complete Season 1

Connecting: Series Premiere

HBO MAX

Lina From Lima

PRIME VIDEO

Bug Diaries Halloween Special – Amazon Original

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 – Amazon Original

October 3

HULU

Ma Ma

HBO MAX

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families

Downhill

October 4

NETFLIX

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

Netflix added some must-see stuff this Friday, including the first of the many Halloween treats coming our way this October – comedy-horror Vampires vs. the Bronx. For those looking for something less supernatural, there’s also Lily Collins vehicle Emily in Paris. On Sunday, Zoe Saldana actioner Colombiana and David Attenborough documentary A Life on Our Planet are likewise added.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus’s usual Friday load includes Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and The Simpsons season 31. Over on HBO Max, Spanish musical Lina from Lima lands on Friday, with Sesame Street special The ABCS of Back to School and Will Ferrell comedy Downhill following on Saturday. Prime’s not offering up much this weekend but Friday introduced a Halloween special of preschool cartoon Bug Diaries and Rihanna fashion show Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.

Hulu, on the other hand, has new titles arriving each day of the weekend. Anthology series Monsterland drops its first season today, alongside quarantine comedy series Connecting. Saturday delivers Penelope Cruz movie Ma Ma and Sunday brings the season premiere of the latest run of Saturday Night Live – featuring Jim Carrey as Joe Biden!

What are you going to be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this weekend? Have your say in the comments.