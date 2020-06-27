Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu And More This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend and though you might expect the best incoming streaming content to be saved for the start of July, there’s actually plenty to keep subscribers to Netflix and all the major services occupied, as each site is adding some great new titles over the next few days.

Today, Friday the 26th, saw a bunch of notable new releases, including Netflix’s Will Ferrell-starring musical comedy movie Eurovision and Amazon’s secret agent comedy My Spy, with Dave Bautista. It’s no doubt something you’ve seen many times before, but Disney Plus finally just added Avengers: Infinity War as well, so you might want to give that another watch – for the 100th time. And, in case you missed it, Hulu also added the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels yesterday.

Check out the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime and Hulu from June 25th to June 28th below:

Netflix

JUNE 26

Amar y vivir Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Netflix Film

Home Game Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

Disney+

JUNE 26

Avengers: Infinity War

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

One Day at Disney – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

Hulu

JUNE 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

HBO Max

JUNE 26

Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020

JUNE 27

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)

JUNE 28

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Prime Video

JUNE 26

My Spy – Amazon Original Movie

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 – Amazon Original seriesJUNE 27

Guns Akimbo

In terms of sheer volume of new content, Disney Plus clearly takes the crown this weekend. Alongside Infinity War, the Mouse House’s service is also adding both classic animated flick Tarzan and its straight-to-video sequel, not to mention the first Percy Jackson movie, ahead of the new TV series based on Rick Riordan’s books that’s in the works. Plus, there’s Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, which you may wish to catch if you’re an Arrendelle enthusiast.

Over on HBO Max, the highlight of this weekend’s additions has to be the extended director’s cut of Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining starring Ewan McGregor that came out last fall. If you haven’t watched it yet, do yourself a favor and go fix that. Meanwhile, if you’ve ever wanted to see Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe lead a crazy action film, then Guns Akimbo is for you. Catch it on Prime from today.

But tell us, what do you plan on watching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, etc. this weekend? Let us know in the comments.