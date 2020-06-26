One Of The Best Marvel Movies Ever Just Hit Disney Plus

Having everything Marvel all in one spot on Disney Plus is great, but for those who’ve stuck to Netflix, it’s been a bit of a rough ride lately. The streaming giant has been slowly but surely dropping all their MCU films, with the franchise’s beloved output making its way to the Mouse House’s own service and now, one of the biggest superhero films of all time has departed. Yes, Avengers: Infinity War made its way off of Netflix on June 24th. But the good news is that it’s already available to stream on Disney Plus. Well, it’s good news if you have a subscription to the platform, that is.

If you don’t, you’re out of luck when it comes to Marvel content, as almost all of it is gone now from Netflix and it won’t be long before the last MCU title on the service – Ant-Man and the Wasp – heads over to D+ as well and leaves the big red N behind with no more MCU movies to offer its subscribers. That’ll happen on July 28th. So, you still have a few more days to catch Scott Lang’s second solo effort on Netflix if you’re wanting to check it out once more.

But circling back to Infinity War, and its arrival on Disney Plus is certainly a big boost for the service, which has admittedly struggled to keep subscribers ever since The Mandalorian season 1 came to an end. It makes sense, too, as if you’re not into the studio’s animated classics, or have already watched everything Marvel and Star Wars related countless times, then there’s not a whole lot on there that sticks out.

True, the future is bright for Disney Plus, with a ton of original content heading down the pipeline. But for now, at least, there’s not too much on offer to keep subscribers busy. But at the very least, they can now re-watch Avengers: Infinity War over and over again and relive what’s without a doubt one of the best Marvel movies ever.