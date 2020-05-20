Avengers: Infinity War Is Leaving Netflix Next Month

Having everything Marvel all in one place on Disney Plus is great, but for those who remain loyal to Netflix, it’s a bummer. The streaming giant has been slowly but surely losing all its MCU movies to the Mouse House’s own service and this June will see one of the biggest superhero films of all time leaving its ranks, too. Avengers: Infinity War is officially being removed from Netflix next month. June 24th, to be specific.

When Infinity War is pulled from Netflix towards the end of the month, it’ll mean that just one last Marvel film is left on the site. Those who know their MCU chronology might be able to guess that it’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. You see, these two have lasted the longest due to their pre-agreed arrangements expiring. And Ant-Man 2 is set to expire later this summer, so it won’t be long until Netflix has cleaned house of its MCU content. Excepting the Spider-Man flicks, that is, as Sony is in charge of distributing them.

19 New Avengers: Infinity War Behind The Scenes Pics Surface 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And, of course, you’ve still got the Defenders shows to enjoy as well – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders team-up miniseries. It’s unclear what will happen with them in the long-term, given that Disney may resurrect these characters later down the line, but presumably, they’ll remain indefinitely due to being Netflix original productions.

Marvel fans may also be interested to know that Ghost Rider – a non-MCU film but one with a cult following – is also exiting Netflix in June. However, it won’t be hopping over to Disney Plus. The good news is, though, that Avengers: Infinity War will practically go straight up on D+, with it debuting in the site’s library as soon as June 26th, just two days after leaving Netflix.