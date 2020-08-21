Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Weekend

There’s plenty going up on the various streaming services for users to enjoy this weekend. In particular, those who subscribe to Netflix and Disney Plus have a whole heap of new titles to dig into over the next few days. Some of the highlights include the hotly awaited return of a hit show, a few new movies and a smash hit release from 2017.

Let’s start with Friday. Netflix is serving up probably the biggest addition of the weekend with Lucifer season 5A, the first eight episodes that make up the penultimate run of the DC supernatural/crime drama starring Tom Ellis as the Devil. The trailer teased that Ellis will get to double up this year as Lucifer’s twin brother Michael comes to Los Angeles to stir up trouble and so far, at least, reactions to the new run are pretty strong.

Over on D+, meanwhile, the big draw of this week’s haul is Beauty and the Beast, the live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the fairy tale couple. Both versions of the story are now on the same site, so you can watch them back-to-back this weekend if you’d like. Elsewhere on D+, there are new episodes of Muppets Now, One Day at Disney and Weird But True, and out-of-this-world documentary Mars: One Day on the Red Planet.

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video this weekend below:

August 21

NETFLIX

Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY

Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM

Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now – “Sleep Mode”

One Day at Disney – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

The One and Only Ivan – Disney Plus Original Movie

Weird But True – “National Parks”

HBO MAX

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

HBO MAX

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

HULU

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

The Legion (2020)

August 23

NETFLIX

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

HBO MAX

Mia’s Magic Playground

HULU

Blindspot Season 5

Moving onto Saturday, Hulu releases the first episode of Love in the Time of Corona, a new romantic drama series produced during quarantine. Meanwhile, Prime Video drops The Legion, a period action/war movie starring Mickey Rourke as an ancient Roman soldier. It previously screened in limited theaters back in May.

What you should really be checking out, though, is HBO Max’s Queen & Slim, a crime drama starring Daniel Kaluuya about an African-American couple who go on the run after accidentally killing a police officer. It sits at an impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, etc. this weekend? Let us know down below.