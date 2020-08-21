Home / tv

Lucifer Fans Going Crazy For The New Season On Netflix

It’s been a long wait for Lucifer fans. Season 4 of the show, the first run to stream exclusively on Netflix following its cancellation by Fox three years in, landed all the way back in May 2019. But finally, the Devil is back in business as season 5A went up on the streaming service this Friday, August 21st.

Season 5 has six more episodes than season 4, but the release has been split in two. The first eight are now available, with the second half of the run arriving at a later date. Filming on the back half of the season hasn’t been completed yet, due to the pandemic, but production is due to kick off again this October.

Of course, this was supposed to be the final season for Lucifer, as Netflix only ordered two additional runs originally. However, the success of the fourth one was clearly enough to grant it yet another new lease of life as season 6 was officially announced earlier this summer. We don’t yet know how many episodes that will consist of, but it’s thought it will shoot back-to-back with season 5B.

For now, though, the first half is going down extremely well with fans, and you can see just some of their reactions below:

Last time we left our heroes, Lucifer Morningstar had to return to take his rightful place as the ruler of Hell to stop a demon invasion of Earth. This came right at the most heartbreaking moment as he and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) had just admitted their feelings for each other.

The trailer for season 5 revealed that, though Lucifer will obviously return to Los Angeles, trouble will arrive in the interim as his twin brother Michael (also played by Tom Ellis) appears and attempts to impersonate his sibling. There’s also a special noir-themed episode to enjoy.

Be sure to catch the first part of Lucifer season 5 on Netflix right now if you haven’t done so already.

