Netflix Officially Renews Lucifer For Season 6

The Devil’s done it again! Lucifer has been saved once more from the fires of hell as Netflix has renewed the supernatural DC TV series for a sixth and final – definitely final this time – season.

The streaming giant made the announcement this morning, just one day after the news that Lucifer season 5 is debuting on Netflix on August 21st. Fans figured more news was coming, too, as the season 5 confirmation didn’t mention anything about it being the show’s last run.

The official Lucifer Twitter account revealed the surprise. “[T]he devil made us do it,” began the announcement. “#lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.” The accompanying GIF then made clear the importance of the number six in Satanic mythology and why it just makes sense for the series to wrap up at this point.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

Lucifer originally aired its first three seasons on FOX before being axed. Thanks to a tireless fan campaign, though, with support from the actors and creatives, Netflix then picked it up for a further two seasons, with season 5 classified as its final end. But it was revealed earlier this year that a sixth season was actually on the cards.

We got another twist in the tale though when further reports cast doubt on season 6 happening, as star Tom Ellis was said to be in the midst of a contract dispute with the studio. In May, however, the news came through that this business had all been sorted out and Ellis had signed up for another year. And sure enough, season 6 is now officially going ahead.

Lucifer season 5 will consist of 16 episodes and will be split into two chunks. Season 5A is arriving in just a couple of months’ time on August 21st, while season 5B has yet to be given a release date. There’s no news on when production could start on season 6, so it may be a while off, but the good news is we know that it’s definitely on its way.