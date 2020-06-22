Watch: Netflix Reveals Lucifer Season 5 Premiere Date With New Promo

It’s been a long and frustrating wait for Lucifer fans, but we finally have an official premiere date for the long-awaited fifth season: August 21st. Netflix unveiled this alongside a montage of the show’s sexist moments in a trailer that lasts exactly 66.6 seconds.

Seen above, the promo will send fans starved of Tom Ellis’ devilishly seductive performance sprinting to cold showers after watching him prancing around topless while flirting, spanking and spraying whipped cream on a variety of women. I guess it’s all too appropriate that the horned one would be so, well, horny.

It’s not clear precisely what the upcoming season will consist of, though the network teases that “secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, will they or won’t they?” Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have said that they’re “incredibly thankful to Netflix for letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms” and also said they’ve had the season 5 opening in mind “literally since we started season 4.”

The show’s continued success is further vindication of the passionate fans who wouldn’t let a little thing like Fox cancelling the series stop them. Their campaign to get the show picked up by Netflix has been an inspiration to many similar projects as well, including the much-hyped Snyder cut of Justice League.

Even better, Netflix like what they’ve already seen so much that they’ve signed on for a sixth season, with Ellis having recently inked a deal to continue in the lead role. This is especially impressive because what’s coming in August was planned to be the finale of the show.

As well as that, Lucifer will soon be joined by Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman on Netflix. This is notable because Lucifer is based on the comic book of the same name, which was originally a spinoff of The Sandman. That series introduced this version of Lucifer and now, there’s a chance we could have two concurrent shows featuring different versions of the same Lord of Hell.

In the meantime, I’ll see you on August 21st for season 5 of Lucifer.