Lucifer Season 5B Set To Restart Filming This October

Last week, we finally found out when the first half of Lucifer season 5 is going to hit Netflix, and it’s coming in just under two months on August 25th. The 16-episode run will be split into two, with the second chunk of eight episodes arriving on the streaming site at a later date. We’ve no way of telling when that’ll be, but we’ve now got an update on when filming on season 5B will continue.

As with every other TV show, production on Lucifer was halted due to the pandemic. According to Production Weekly, however, work on season 5B is scheduled to begin again in mid-October this year and as is usual for the show, filming will take place in Los Angeles.

This news is a little bit of a double-edged sword, as the LA area has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases recently, which may cause further delays to the entertainment industry. On the other hand, October is later than many other series are planning to resume work, so it may be able to escape any further setbacks.

This announcement comes just days after we got confirmation at last that season 5 would not be the final run of the show and Netflix has renewed Lucifer for a sixth season. Star Tom Ellis had previously been having contract troubles with the studio, but clearly both parties were ultimately able to agree on a deal to get him back for one more season. This is 100% it for Lucifer this time, though, so don’t expect a surprise season 7 at some point.

As season 5 is already written – though the finale may be altered somewhat to tee up season 6 – it’s possible that the production team will use this extra time to pen the next run. This could mean that season 5B and season 6 will shoot back to back. This has yet to be confirmed, but it would certainly be in Lucifer‘s best interests so that we don’t have to wait too long in between 5 and 6.