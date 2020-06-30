It’s a pretty exciting time to be a fan of Lucifer. With a fifth season locked in for August, not to mention a sixth one to follow at some point after that, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to.

Plot details and the like are still being kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that at least one episode will see the gang head back in time to the 1940s and take the style of a noir-themed story. Complete with a black and white look. And if you’re just dying to get an idea of how this might turn out, you can consult the gallery down below.

Yes, Netflix has released several new photos from the episode showing the cast like you’ve never seen them before. Suffice it to say, it looks like we’re in for a treat with this one.

Lucifer Season 5 Photos Tease Upcoming Noir Episode 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Pretty neat, eh? In terms of the story, we know that the episode will see Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) investigating his first case, but beyond that, Netflix is keeping things tightly under wraps. However, co-showrunner Joe Henderson recently spilled a few beans on what to expect, telling Entertainment Weekly the following:

“Whenever you play [with] flashbacks, the question is always, ‘What’s the time frame that can reflect a person?’ What’s nice about noir is it’s detective stories, but Lucifer isn’t a detective yet. So what we’re almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer’s first case,” Henderson says. “There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it’s just more filtering our [show’s] language through noir.”

Sounds exciting, and we’re sure that this upcoming noir-themed episode is just one of many highlights that the producers have in store for us. Indeed, everything that’s been teased about the new season so far has sounded very promising and Lucifer is a show that rarely, if ever disappoints.

But tell us, what do you hope to see from the next run of the series? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below and be sure to tune in when it premieres on Netflix later this summer. On August 21st, to be specific.