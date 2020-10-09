Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Weekend
Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Don’t worry, the various major streaming services have got you well covered as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime are all serving up some great fresh content over the course of the next few days. Whether you’re looking for an early Halloween treat, a few classic movies or something for the family, you won’t be disappointed.
For starters, Netflix dropped one of its most-anticipated titles of the month this Friday – The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to the hit 2018 horror TV series The Haunting of Hill House. Elsewhere, you can catch the second season of animated show Fast & Furious Spy Racers or documentary Deaf U.
For more, here’s the full list of everything that’s hitting streaming this weekend:
October 9th
NETFLIX
Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Oil Spill of the Century
Wild Portugal
X2: X-Men United
The Right Stuff (Two episode series premiere)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Betty and the Beast”
Weird But True – “Cooking”
One Day At Disney – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”
HULU
Terminator: Dark Fate
HBO MAX
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science
Room 104, Series Finale
PRIME VIDEO
Terminator: Dark Fate
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers – Amazon Original Series
October 10th
HBO MAX
Cats (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
Jack and Jill (2011)
October 11th
HULU
Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream
As you can see above, Disney Plus’ weekly haul contains X2, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and the series premiere of astronaut-themed drama The Right Stuff. And over on both Hulu and Prime, you can find Terminator: Dark Fate from today. In case you’ve lost track of that franchise, DF is the most recent entry that came out just last year.
As for HBO Max, that site surely takes the crown for the highlight of the whole weekend’s load. Yes, from Saturday, you can have the honor of rewatching the masterpiece of modern cinema that is Cats on the service. Alternatively, if you never got around to seeing this critically acclaimed gem in cinemas, now’s your chance to fix that mistake.
Tell us, though, what are you planning on catching on Netflix, D+, HBO Max and the rest this weekend (apart from Cats, obviously)? Have your say in the comments section below.
