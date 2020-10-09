Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Weekend

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Don’t worry, the various major streaming services have got you well covered as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime are all serving up some great fresh content over the course of the next few days. Whether you’re looking for an early Halloween treat, a few classic movies or something for the family, you won’t be disappointed.

For starters, Netflix dropped one of its most-anticipated titles of the month this Friday – The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to the hit 2018 horror TV series The Haunting of Hill House. Elsewhere, you can catch the second season of animated show Fast & Furious Spy Racers or documentary Deaf U.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that’s hitting streaming this weekend:

October 9th

NETFLIX

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2: X-Men United

The Right Stuff (Two episode series premiere)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Betty and the Beast”

Weird But True – “Cooking”

One Day At Disney – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

HULU

Terminator: Dark Fate

HBO MAX

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science

Room 104, Series Finale

PRIME VIDEO

Terminator: Dark Fate

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers – Amazon Original Series

October 10th

HBO MAX

Cats (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Jack and Jill (2011)

October 11th

HULU

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

As you can see above, Disney Plus’ weekly haul contains X2, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and the series premiere of astronaut-themed drama The Right Stuff. And over on both Hulu and Prime, you can find Terminator: Dark Fate from today. In case you’ve lost track of that franchise, DF is the most recent entry that came out just last year.

As for HBO Max, that site surely takes the crown for the highlight of the whole weekend’s load. Yes, from Saturday, you can have the honor of rewatching the masterpiece of modern cinema that is Cats on the service. Alternatively, if you never got around to seeing this critically acclaimed gem in cinemas, now’s your chance to fix that mistake.

Tell us, though, what are you planning on catching on Netflix, D+, HBO Max and the rest this weekend (apart from Cats, obviously)? Have your say in the comments section below.