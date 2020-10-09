Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time for the latest haul of new titles to hit Disney Plus. Similar to last week’s load, this October 9th delivers a decent batch of fresh content, including a bunch of new TV episodes, some National Geographic documentaries and, most notably, a couple of classic movies, such as another one of Fox’s X-Men films. The best of the lot, in fact.

Yup, 2003’s X2 is available on D+ from today. The second instalment in the X-franchise is still considered one of the finest of the whole series. Hugh Jackman stars as Logan, who discovers the forgotten secrets of his past when he returns to Alkali Lake to confront the wicked General Stryker (Brian Cox), who wants to use Professor X to wipe out mutantkind.

The other film dropping on Disney Plus today is The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyager of the Dawn Treader, the 2009 third entry in the Narnia movie franchise. In this one, the Pevensie kids – and their cousin Eustace (Will Poulter) – return to the magical land and undertake a voyage across the sea to vanquish an evil green mist that’s corrupting Narnia.

For more, here’s the full list of what arrived today:

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast” *Disney+ Original

Oil Spill of the Century

One Day At Disney – Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing” *Disney+ Original

The Right Stuff (Premiere) – Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel” & Episode 102 – “Goodies” *Disney+ Original

Weird But True – Episode 309 – “Cooking” *Disney+ Original

Wild Portugal

X2

On the TV side of things, don’t miss the latest episode of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as narrated by Frozen‘s Josh Gad, as well as the latest installments of One Day at Disney and Weird But True. The highlight of the television additions today, though, has to be the series premiere of The Right Stuff, a new astronaut-themed drama that critics have lauded for being much more mature than previous D+ original show. And don’t forget Oil Spill of the Century and Wild Portugal if you like to keep up with the site’s National Geographic content.

Tell us, though, what are you planning on watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Have your say in the comments section below.