Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Weekend

It’s the weekend, and as usual, the various streaming sites have got you covered with a load of new content going up across all the five major subscription services – Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime. There’s maybe not any massively unmissable titles due over the next few days, but there is lots of stuff that’s well worth checking out, from original TV shows and films to a couple of movies you’ve probably already seen but could always stick on again.

First of all, Netflix has 6 movies and shows going up on Friday the 28th. These include follow-up real crime series I AM A KILLER: Released, homeless teen drama All Together Now and a couple of foreign films – Spanish-Argentinian thriller Unknown Origins and South African actioner Santana. The first two seasons of Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai also become available from today, originally streamed on YouTube Red, ahead of the Netflix-exclusive season 3.

Here’s everything coming to all five streaming sites listed above from Friday to Sunday:

August 28

NETFLIX

All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Masaba Masaba: Seasons 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santana (2020)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Premiere

Muppets Now – “The I.T. Factor”

One Day at Disney – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True – “Farming”

HBO MAX

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

HULU

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 29

HBO MAX

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

August 30

NETFLIX

Blaze

Disney Plus’ weekly haul includes three new episodes of its ongoing shows, along with an original movie – the second feature-length spinoff of the long-running Phineas & Ferb animated series. In the penultimate week of the services’s Summer Movie Nights season, two blockbuster films join D+’s library, too. Namely, 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass and 2005’s Fantastic Four, the original Fox movie based on Marvel’s First Family.

Also on Friday, HBO Max adds indie drama Seneca and the last season of Steven Universe Future. Meanwhile, Vince Vaughn comedy series The Binge goes up on Hulu, and last but not least, Prime adds a special behind-the-scenes look at its hit superhero show The Boys. Saturday and Sunday are actually almost empty of new releases, but HBO subscribers can watch Ben Affleck’s sports drama The Way Back.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be checking out on Netflix or any of the other streaming services this weekend? Sound off in the comments below.