Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

The data has shown that the majority of households subscribe to an average of two streaming services, and even then it’s easy to get lost in the vast content libraries for hours trying to decide on something that’s worth your time, and before you know it your watch-list has doubled in size before you’ve even settled on a movie or TV show.

As the competition in the streaming wars continues to heat up, the combatants are only going to drop more and more content onto their customers in an effort to keep them around, and the next seven days brings a huge host of incoming titles to Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney Plus.

In terms of originals, Kevin James is back with NASCAR sitcom The Crew and the creators of acclaimed German sci-fi series Dark return with the post-apocalyptic Tribes of Europa, both of which are coming to Netflix. Of course, Disney Plus has the next episode of WandaVision arriving on Friday to be immediately devoured by those left dangling by Friday’s cliffhanger, and you can check out the full list of fresh movies and TV shows below.

February 15

NETFLIX

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

HULU

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

February 16

NETFLIX

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

HULU

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 17

NETFLIX

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Logan Lucky (2017)

February 18

NETFLIX

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

HULU

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

NETFLIX

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Killer Truth, Season 1

DISNEY+

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1-5)

Flora & Ulysses – Film Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

HULU

Nomadland (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 20

NETFLIX

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 21

NETFLIX

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Eternals director Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland is on its way to Hulu after winning rave reviews and being positioned as a serious awards season contender, while James Wan’s first two Conjuring movies should play very well on Netflix given that third installment The Devil Made Me Do It has been delayed by almost an entire year. There’s far too much to get through in the space of a week, but once again there’s no shortage of variety for subscribers to choose from.