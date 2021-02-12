MCU Fans Going Crazy For The Best Episode Of WandaVision Yet

After a shaky start, WandaVision is going from strength to strength. The last few episodes have seen Vision realizing something is very wrong with his domestic bliss, which dovetails with S.W.O.R.D.’s futile attempts to contain ‘The Hex.’ It’s been a wild and often disturbing ride, with last week’s outing ending with a twist that will likely have major consequences for the entire MCU. This saw Wanda’s long-lost (and long-dead) brother Pietro arrive on her doorstep, though it was Evan Peters’ X-Universe character rather than Aaron-Taylor Johnson’s.

Today’s episode, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”, spoofed Malcolm in the Middle with a late 90s/early 2000s aesthetic. We got awesome homemade takes on Vision, Wanda and Quicksilver’s classic 616 costumes, Wiccan and Speed discovering their powers and, finally, The Hex expanding outwards to suck in more of the MCU. For my money, it was the best episode of the season yet and here’s how it’s going down online:

This early 2000s nostalgia I caaaaaan’t 😂😂 #WandaVision — Autumn Alexander (@Autumnfall1995) February 12, 2021

the malcolm in the middle intro hahahahaha obsessed #wandavision — 𝕜𝕚𝕣𝕤𝕥𝕪 (@kforkirsty_) February 12, 2021

the way my heart was so happy in this scene🥲 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/t7BWDESyE2 — Zara ♌︎ (@zaramerryy) February 12, 2021

Just watched #WandaVision Great episode, but about two hours too short lol. I hate having to wait a week to know what happens next!11 — Mia J (@whitethornwitch) February 12, 2021

THAT CLIFFHANGER WAS SO MEAN WTF #wandavision — Mel 🐎 (@LilBroWalker) February 12, 2021

#WandaVision Wanda expanding her reality showing who's the strongest Avenger is — Nenee 🍕 (@chubby_maimaki) February 12, 2021

I LITERALLY NEED MORE MINUTES WITH WANDAVISION EPISODE 6 AAAAAAAAAAAAAAFSDGFDGF #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/nC0I3w7obW — LISA (@lisathecure) February 12, 2021

Wanda during this episode was like… pic.twitter.com/NyaTQsqnyw — Nathan Herrera (@natetheanimator) February 12, 2021

There’s also some very interesting fan speculation that WandaVision is showing us how mutants appear in the MCU. Midway through the episode, Monica Rambeau was warned that her cells are being altered due to passing in and out of Wanda’s world, which could be the MCU origin of the mutant X-Gene. This was soon followed by Wanda substantially enlarging her bubble of reality without apparently expending much effort, consuming the S.W.O.R.D. base and several urban areas.

Perhaps the rest of the show will see The Hex expand further, potentially even temporarily surrounding the whole world. If this occurred and the entire human race passed through ‘WandaVision,’ it’d be a way to explain the sudden rise of mutants.

That’s merely a theory right now (and doesn’t touch on the multiversal shenanigans indicated by the X-Universe Quicksilver turning up), but it seems clear that for anyone invested in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the next few episodes of WandaVision are going to be required viewing.