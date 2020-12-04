Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend, and with most places around the world still experiencing lockdowns to some degree, not to mention cold weather beginning to take over in a lot of countries now that it’s winter, many people will no doubt be looking to remain indoors and flip on some quality content. And lucky for them, the various streaming services continue to deliver.

Be it Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or HBO Max, there’s a ton of great stuff to dig into and each of the major platforms is constantly updated, with this weekend bringing several exciting titles that might be worth your time. And down below, you can see the complete list of what’s set to arrive across today, Saturday and Sunday.

Ready to dive in?

December 4

NETFLIX

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM

MANK — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

Mulan

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’” & “The Big Good Wolf”

HBO MAX

Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1

Bright Now: Alien Worlds

Engineering the Future

La Leyenda Negra

Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 5

NETFLIX

Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Photograph, 2020

HULU

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country

It Had To Be You

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

December 6

HBO MAX

Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale

HULU

How To Fake A War

The Secret Garden (2020)

So, another solid haul of content and while perhaps not as plentiful as previous weekends, there are definitely a few things here that you’re going to want to make time for. Of course, the latest episode of The Mandalorian is a must watch if you’ve been keeping up, but Disney Plus also sees Tom Hanks classic Big going up today, and that’s a film that never gets old.

Netflix, meanwhile, has Mank now available to subscribers, and given the Oscar buzz already surrounding the David Fincher-directed movie, you’d be wise to give it a watch. And speaking of awards season, Prime’s Sound of Metal is earning itself fantastic reviews, with star Riz Ahmed also being talked about as a potential Oscar favorite for his incredible performance.

Of course, that’s just scratching the surface of what’s available to you right now, and be it Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or HBO Max, you really can’t go wrong when it comes to finding great movies/TV shows to watch this weekend.