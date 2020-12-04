Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend
It’s finally the weekend, and with most places around the world still experiencing lockdowns to some degree, not to mention cold weather beginning to take over in a lot of countries now that it’s winter, many people will no doubt be looking to remain indoors and flip on some quality content. And lucky for them, the various streaming services continue to deliver.
Be it Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or HBO Max, there’s a ton of great stuff to dig into and each of the major platforms is constantly updated, with this weekend bringing several exciting titles that might be worth your time. And down below, you can see the complete list of what’s set to arrive across today, Saturday and Sunday.
Ready to dive in?
December 4
NETFLIX
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM
MANK — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
Mulan
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’” & “The Big Good Wolf”
HBO MAX
Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
Bright Now: Alien Worlds
Engineering the Future
La Leyenda Negra
Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
December 5
NETFLIX
Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Photograph, 2020
HULU
Black Ops (2020)
God’s Own Country
It Had To Be You
Mr. Jones (2020)
Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)
December 6
HBO MAX
Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale
HULU
How To Fake A War
The Secret Garden (2020)
So, another solid haul of content and while perhaps not as plentiful as previous weekends, there are definitely a few things here that you’re going to want to make time for. Of course, the latest episode of The Mandalorian is a must watch if you’ve been keeping up, but Disney Plus also sees Tom Hanks classic Big going up today, and that’s a film that never gets old.
Netflix, meanwhile, has Mank now available to subscribers, and given the Oscar buzz already surrounding the David Fincher-directed movie, you’d be wise to give it a watch. And speaking of awards season, Prime’s Sound of Metal is earning itself fantastic reviews, with star Riz Ahmed also being talked about as a potential Oscar favorite for his incredible performance.
Of course, that’s just scratching the surface of what’s available to you right now, and be it Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or HBO Max, you really can’t go wrong when it comes to finding great movies/TV shows to watch this weekend.
Comments