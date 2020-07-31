Everything Coming To Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend
You’re going to have to steel yourself for this monster of a content update. Between them, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime have an obscene number of quality titles debuting this weekend.
Be it films or television shows, new releases or old classics, there’s a ton to dig into here. So if you’re ready, let’s dive right in…
NETFLIX
July 31st
Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 1st
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 2nd
Almost Love
Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
July 31st
Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)
August 1st
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
August 2nd
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
July 31st
Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
August 1st
Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child’s Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
August 2nd
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
PRIME VIDEO
August 1st
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
DISNEY PLUS (Via What’s On Disney Plus)
July 31st
Muppets Now – Episode 1 (Global)
Black Is King (Global)
Incredibles 2 (US/Canada)
Animal Showdown (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Best Job Ever (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Big Cat Games (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Cradle of the Gods (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Destination World (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8) (US)
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
King Fishers (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Lost Temple of the Inca (US/Canada)
Marvel Funko (S1-2) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (US/Canada)
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
What Sam Sees (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)
Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows” (Global)
One Day At Disney Episode 135 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director” (Global)
Marvel Hero Project – Episode 20 (Finale) “High Flyin’ Hailey” (UK/Ireland)
27 Dresses (Canada/Australia/New Zealand/UK/Ireland)
Where to even start? You could write pages on all this (not that I’m going to).
First up, Hulu will be the port of call for Star Trek fans, as no less than six classics of the franchise will be newly available there. The service will also be of interest to followers of Tom Cruise, with Top Gun and Rain Man – two of his most popular 80s movies – arriving the same day. Somewhat confusingly, however, both movies will also be available on Amazon Prime (an aberration you probably noticed before I did).
Moving to HBO Max, who arguably have the most impressive line-up, one will find some real genre giants. Blade Runner, The Dark Knight, The Fugitive… you never need an excuse to rewatch any of those. There are more age-friendly films, too, like Elf and Kung Fu Panda, which are commendable family comedies. And over on Netflix, meanwhile, you have the much-anticipated release of The Umbrella Academy season 2, while Disney Plus has finally added Incredibles 2 to the platform.
Tell us, though, are you thinking of checking out any of this weekend’s substantial batch of content? Drop a comment with those you think are most worth watching below.
Source: ComicBook.com
