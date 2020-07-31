You’re going to have to steel yourself for this monster of a content update. Between them, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime have an obscene number of quality titles debuting this weekend.

Be it films or television shows, new releases or old classics, there’s a ton to dig into here. So if you’re ready, let’s dive right in…

NETFLIX

July 31st

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 1st

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 2nd

Almost Love

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Photos Tease More Wacky Shenanigans 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HBO MAX

July 31st

Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)

August 1st

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 2nd

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Behind The Scenes Photos From Tim Burton's Batman Returns That Every Fan Should See 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HULU

July 31st

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

August 1st

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child’s Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Company Business

Death At A Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

August 2nd

Shark vs. Surfer: Special

PRIME VIDEO

August 1st

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

DISNEY PLUS (Via What’s On Disney Plus)

July 31st

Muppets Now – Episode 1 (Global)

Black Is King (Global)

Incredibles 2 (US/Canada)

Animal Showdown (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Best Job Ever (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Big Cat Games (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Cradle of the Gods (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Destination World (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8) (US)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

King Fishers (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Lost Temple of the Inca (US/Canada)

Marvel Funko (S1-2) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (US/Canada)

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

What Sam Sees (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand)

Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows” (Global)

One Day At Disney Episode 135 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director” (Global)

Marvel Hero Project – Episode 20 (Finale) “High Flyin’ Hailey” (UK/Ireland)

27 Dresses (Canada/Australia/New Zealand/UK/Ireland)

Where to even start? You could write pages on all this (not that I’m going to).

First up, Hulu will be the port of call for Star Trek fans, as no less than six classics of the franchise will be newly available there. The service will also be of interest to followers of Tom Cruise, with Top Gun and Rain Man – two of his most popular 80s movies – arriving the same day. Somewhat confusingly, however, both movies will also be available on Amazon Prime (an aberration you probably noticed before I did).

Moving to HBO Max, who arguably have the most impressive line-up, one will find some real genre giants. Blade Runner, The Dark Knight, The Fugitive… you never need an excuse to rewatch any of those. There are more age-friendly films, too, like Elf and Kung Fu Panda, which are commendable family comedies. And over on Netflix, meanwhile, you have the much-anticipated release of The Umbrella Academy season 2, while Disney Plus has finally added Incredibles 2 to the platform.

Tell us, though, are you thinking of checking out any of this weekend’s substantial batch of content? Drop a comment with those you think are most worth watching below.