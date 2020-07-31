Netflix Users Are Going Crazy For The Umbrella Academy Season 2

If you’re one of the millions of Netflix subscribers that binged their way through Warrior Nun and Cursed in no time at all, then luckily the streaming service’s next major fantasy-driven comic book adaptation has arrived to take over your day.

The Umbrella Academy was a huge hit when the first batch of episodes dropped last year, and ended up as the third most-watched series of 2019 behind only Stranger Things and The Witcher. After racking up a reported 45 million streams during the first four weeks it was available, there’s no doubt a lot more fans that have discovered the show in the near-eighteen months since, and now that the second season has finally arrived it looks guaranteed to pull in even bigger numbers.

The promo footage showed that the dysfunctional family only delayed the apocalypse instead of averting it, as Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben and Vanya look to fix the mistakes of the multiple different pasts that they’ve found themselves trapped in. But does the second season of The Umbrella Academy manage to live up to the hype?

Well, from the looks of things, it definitely does, as a lot of subscribers hit play on the latest run of episodes as soon as they rolled out of bed this morning and have been happy to share their opinions online, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Hahah I just finished @UmbrellaAcad season 2 and all I can say is that is was amazing. Oh, and what the fuck?! — T Quinn (@88Quinn_T) July 31, 2020

Finished the umbrella academy season 2 and IT WAS AMAZING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @UmbrellaAcad @netflix — yuzuru (@shawnbixenman) July 31, 2020

I just finished the umbrella academy season 2 and it’s amazing

10/10 do recommend @UmbrellaAcad — Alex (@Alexial03) July 31, 2020

Man, season 2 of the Umbrella Academy is AMAZING. The music, the shots, everything… it’s incredible. But I’ll never forgive them for taking a character I love. #nospoilers — BLM ALWAYS – Salvador (@ImLilSleepy) July 31, 2020

Umbrella Season 2 is amazing!☂️⏳

Unbelievable @gerardway @UmbrellaAcad @Gabriel_Ba ! Love it! To sum in up in one phrase! I can't wait to book my room!😉 Just don't make me wait too long!#UmbrellaAcademy2 — Patrick Cruz (@TheSableyeGuy) July 31, 2020

Just finished season 2 of the umbrella academy in one night and it is amazing 😆😆😆 — Brittney🌻🦋 (@brittney_zubia) July 31, 2020

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is out and it's amazing. Never been this curious and mind-blown about everything that is going on! It's really underrated. Y'all should watch it #TUA — Eros (@sssomebodyyy) July 31, 2020

Umbrella Academy season 2 is AMAZING so far. I regret ever saying I wasn’t looking forward to this.#UmbrellaAcademy2 #UmbrellaAcademy — PokraMint (@PokraMint) July 31, 2020

Umbrella Academy season 2's amazing. Ikea Mafia lmao. — JSH (@CRPZJsh) July 31, 2020

On episode 3, season 2 of umbrella academy. Is amazing. — Jaskowicz (@JaskowiczArchie) July 31, 2020

Just watched the 1st episode of season 2 @UmbrellaAcad and oh my gwadd it’s sickk!!! Freaking amazing 🙌🏻💯 Klaus and Ben dynamic duo 💘 — Ruvinu John ¹ᴰ (@JohnRuvinu) July 31, 2020

@UmbrellaAcad season 2 has my mind blown, in more ways than one. The storyline’s can mess with your head a bit but that makes it even better. Not only is the acting great, but everyone involved has done fantastically. Side Note: The music is AWESOME #UmbrellaAcademy2 #AMAZING — Kaitlin Mitchell (@katiemitch2000) July 31, 2020

umbrella academy season 2 is kinda fucking amazing — liv (@oliviaadaltonn) July 31, 2020

As you can see, Netflix’s hot summer streak of original fantasy content looks to continue, with The Umbrella Academy set to follow in the footsteps of both Warrior Nun and Cursed by dominating both the online conversation and Netflix’s most-watched list for a while yet.

Like the vast majority of comic book adaptations, The Umbrella Academy has made some slight deviations from the source material to tell its own story, but co-creator Gerard Way admits that he wants the graphic novel to stay ahead of the show, and with a third season already confirmed, fans will no doubt start demanding new episodes in a matter of hours based on how much they’re enjoying the latest run.