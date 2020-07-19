The Umbrella Academy Will Reportedly Have At Least 3 Seasons

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us an Extraction sequel is in development and Disney is doing another National Treasure movie, both of which were correct – Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy will get at least three seasons. Meaning that with the second run coming out soon, fans can look forward to at least one more after that.

First released in February 2019, The Umbrella Academy tells the story of a group of children who were born with special powers. Adopted by a powerful, mysterious and above all, deceased godfather, these individuals – now grown up and grown apart – must come together to save the world from impending doom.

Based on a comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the show boasts a colorful cast of characters with a unique set-up. Familiar faces like Ellen Page and Aiden Gallagher feature alongside a handful of breakthrough stars. Furthermore, one of the supporting characters is a soft-talking chimp and there’s time travel involved, too. Suffice it to say, it’s an entertaining ride.

One of the show’s greatest strengths is its ability to balance a zany and frankly ridiculous premise with heartfelt character interaction and well-earned drama. Although the story of the first season ultimately didn’t deliver a payoff that was as satisfying as the setup had viewers believe, it still made for great television.

Especially when considering how much of a breath of fresh air it brings to the over-saturated superhero genre. Compared to some of the most recent Marvel films, The Umbrella Academy may not feature any larger-than-life fight scenes, but it’s got plenty of other things going for it. And one of those is that, by breaking the mold, it can provide original, unpredictable and therefore downright entertaining stories. Stories that will now continue until at least season 3.