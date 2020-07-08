Watch: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer Teases Another Wild Ride

Fans of The Umbrella Academy have been pretty spoiled as of late, with new posters, photos and more all having dropped over the last few weeks. And now, to keep the momentum going, we’ve got a brand new trailer to feast on, giving us our first proper look at the next run of the hit series.

For those unfamiliar with the show, it’s based on the comic book of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, and tells the story of a superhero family as they try to solve the mystery of their father’s death and prevent the apocalypse from happening. Season 1 dropped back in February 2019 and became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix that year. Not to mention it also found lots of praise from fans and critics alike.

Unsurprisingly, the streaming giant soon greenlit a second season and now, we finally have a look at what’s in store thanks to the trailer up above, which teases another wacky and wild ride featuring the gang. Suffice it to say, it appears as if viewers are in for a treat once again with season 2 and judging by everything on display in this meaty preview, there are plenty of reasons to tune in later this month.

Of course, many shows fall victim to the sophomore slump, a term which refers to a series coming out of the gate strong only to falter once it goes into its second year. Especially if it set a high bar initially, which The Umbrella Academy certainly did.

But Netflix shows are usually pretty consistent and there’s some considerable talent involved here both in front of and behind the camera. As such, we have no reason to expect that season 2 of The Umbrella Academy won’t be another entertaining and unique slice of television. One that we can’t wait to catch on July 31st.