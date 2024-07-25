‘You ready for Trump to be your president again???’: Stephen King only needs 4 words to make a valid point about Trump’s ailing campaign

Stephen King is famously not a fan of Donald Trump (because, you know, the iconic horror author has a functioning brain). His social media posts about the mentally unstable orange felon regularly make that very clear.

On July 24, 2024, King posted an unrelated brief review of the 2015 Western horror movie Bone Tomahawk on X, telling his followers how the film pleasantly surprised him. Naturally, it prompted an unhinged MAGAt to reply, “You ready for Trump to be your president again???”

King responded with four words that shut down the dunce immediately. Those words were, “But he’s so OLD!” followed by a cheeky smile. Of course, it referenced the relentless badgering Trump’s supporters gave to Joe Biden about his advanced age when he was still in the 2024 presidential race. Now that Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democrat nominee, Trump is by far the older contender, meaning Democrats can sarcastically turn the tables on that argument.

It prompted responses from both sides of the political spectrum, which was entertaining to read, regardless of your political affiliation.

How did X react to King’s post?

Trump supporters arrived in crazed hordes like they did when they attacked the Capitol Building, with one commenting with the playground response of “Like you?” Another made the monumentally dumb argument that “If he can golf, he can president.”

One fan of the impeached idiot forgot how to use capital letters when he replied with a massively non-hilarious play on Joe Biden’s name, writing, “Like president joe briben?”

Meanwhile, several unoriginal dimwits used the same meme suggesting Democrats have shifted from saying “Age is just a number” to saying “Trump is too old.” Of course, that’s because they were too dumb to realize King’s point. He was playing up to the fact Trump supporters have been calling Biden too old for years. However, now that their cult leader is the oldest presidential candidate in American history, that’s conveniently not a problem for them. THAT WAS LITERALLY HIS POINT. The gif of the word “joke” flying over Superman’s head has never been more appropriate.

Of course, plenty of the replies were on King’s side. One said, “Listen, I don’t want to disrespect my elders, but the fact that MAGA is shoving the shambling husk of what used to be Donald Trump out on the campaign trail is just shameful. He’s obviously very tired. He’s caustic and confused. Let the man rest, republicans. He needs it.”

One more wrote, “We knew we were gonna have the last laugh when this finally happened honey, so we’ve got a lot of laughs to go for the next few months. Let’s keep it up. It goes well with my morning volcano 🌋😂🌋😂🌋😂🌋😂🌋😂” and another said, “look at them all the sudden not caring for age and mental deterioration. 🤭”

Finally, a user made an excellent point about Trump: “And don’t forget he passed his competency exam because it was graded using the bell curve and because not knowing the doctor’s name testing you isn’t one of the questions!” Never was a more accurate word spoken.

