When The Umbrella Academy was first released last year it quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular titles. Such was its popularity that it was soon renewed for a second season, of which an assortment of images have now been released to go along with that awesome promo and also a few character posters.

The first season focused on a group of 30-year-olds who were born across the world on the same day under mysterious circumstances, and subsequently adopted by an eccentric billionaire with designs on raising them to be a team of superheroes, each of them possessing various distinctive abilities.

It was revealed towards the end that Vanya, far from being without powers as she spent her life believing, is the most dangerous of them all, having the ability to use sound as a force of destruction that the team’s adoptive father continually suppressed when she was young to prevent her from inadvertently harming the others. In stopping her from unleashing her powers, the team inadvertently redirected them into space and shattered the moon, bringing about the apocalypse they tried all season to prevent as country-sized rocks rained down on the planet. They only escaped the destruction by using Number Five’s time travel abilities to jump to the past and fix their mistakes, as the synopsis below explains.

“Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

Absent of context, the images don’t reveal much, although the group shots suggest that even after her rampage and killing, Vanya is once again a part of the team. One photo also gives us our first look at Oscar, Axel and Otto, the assassins hunting the siblings, with the clothing of each looking like it comes from a different era, which given the temporal shenanigans central to the plot, might just be the case.

Few other specifics of what we can expect from season 2 of The Umbrella Academy have been revealed, but what we can be pretty much sure of is that we’ll be getting just as much surreal superpower usage, family dysfunction, fantastically written dialogue and entertainingly incongruous music choices.