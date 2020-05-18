Watch: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Promo Reveals Premiere Date

Fans of The Umbrella Academy can rejoice today, as Netflix has just revealed via the trailer above that the second season of the hit show will be released on July 31st.

The series is based on the comic book of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, and follows the offbeat adventures of a superhero family as they attempt to solve the mystery of their father’s death and stop the apocalypse from happening. Season 1 was released in February 2019 and became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix that year (45 million tuned in during the first month alone). On top of that, it received positive reviews from critics and was nominated for a bevy of awards.

After that instant positive reception, it didn’t take long for Netflix to greenlight more, with a second season being confirmed in April 2019. Fortunately, the show’s shoot was completed back in November 2019, meaning that it hasn’t been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, where could season 2 take us? Well, in the first season finale, our characters realized that a second apocalypse was on its way that could destroy the planet down to its core. Interestingly, we already have a list of season 2 episode titles that might point the way forward. Doom-laden ones like “Valhalla” and “The End of Something” certainly hint that this time the end of the world might go quite differently.

Trying to second-guess where this reliably confounding show is going is likely a fool’s errand, though. What we can be sure of, however, is that the killer cast, whipsmart writing and stylish direction mean that the first season should equal (or be better than) the first.

Let’s hope we get a full trailer that gives us a proper indication of what’s coming down the line for The Umbrella Academy soon. See you on July 31st.