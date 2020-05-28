One of the most popular Netflix series of 2019, The Umbrella Academy is coming back for a second season on the streaming platform this summer. Last week, we received a promo trailer that confirmed a release date of July 31st, which has now been followed by a set of character posters for the show. Available below, they feature the seven main cast members, albeit with their faces hidden by umbrellas, with the parasol theme extending to the background and the season 2 logo.

For those not aware, The Umbrella Academy is adapted from the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, and focuses on a family of adopted siblings with unusual powers. The first season involves ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ as the family are dubbed, reuniting to try to solve the mystery of their adoptive father and the threat of an apocalypse. The second run of episodes will explore another apocalypse, whilst presumably seeing the dysfunctional family continue to struggle to work together.

The new posters feature Ben (Justin H. Min), who has the somewhat unfortunate power of being able to summon tentacled creatures from his body, as well as Klaus (Robert Sheehan), who can communicate with the dead. Also joining the lineup are Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), a celebrity with mind-control abilities, and Luther (Tom Hopper), a super-strong astronaut who gains an ape upper body.

In addition, we get looks at David Castañeda’s Diego, who can curve thrown objects, Vanya (Ellen Page), who has a destructive sound-based power, and Aidan Gallagher’s time-traveling Number Five. Given the promo Netflix put out last week, and these new posters, we’d expect a full trailer for the series very soon.

Either way, fans only have to wait a couple of months to be reunited with the strange world of The Umbrella Academy, which adds to an already-packed summer lineup for Netflix.