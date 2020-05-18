Netflix Announces Several New Originals For July, And They Sound Great

Netflix has been a lifeline over the last two months of lockdown. Smash hits like Tiger King have given people something to talk about other than a deadly virus and many folks have taken the chance to catch up with some shows they might have missed (I finally watched Hannibal, and it was great). But if you’re running low on material that interests you, there are some really cool Netflix Originals scheduled for July.

These include a reboot of classic children’s show The Baby-Sitters Club (July 3rd), a new action-thriller starring Charlize Theron called The Old Guard (July 10th), the long-awaited US streaming premiere of Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance (July 19th) and (hopefully) the long-awaited fourth season of critically acclaimed anime The Seven Deadly Sins.

But there are two awesome projects coming down the pipeline that I’m particularly looking forward to. The first is Ju-On: Origins, a new series that will explore the beginnings of the excellent Ju-On horror franchise (aka The Grudge). The show is being produced in Japan, debuts on July 3rd and features scripts by the Ring series’ Hiroshi Takahashi and Dark Water‘s Takashige Ichise. The official synopsis explains that:

“The legendary Japanese horror franchise that has become a smash hit worldwide gets its first drama adaptation. In the Netflix Original Series Ju-On: Origins, the story based on a truth more terrifying than fiction returns. Can the people haunted by this house escape from its curse? And what kind of grim incident occurred in this cursed house in the past?”

Another cool thing likely to appear in July 2020, but that doesn’t yet have a release date, is Guillermo del Toro’s Wizards: Tales of Arcadia. This is the final installment in his animated trilogy about the inhabitants of Arcadia Oaks, a town that’s secretly home to supernatural creatures and bedeviled by mysterious evil forces. The first two seasons were nominated for and won a bunch of awards, and with del Toro at the helm you can be sure that the finale is going to be something very special.

Of course, on top of this original content, we’ll also see a bunch of new movies and TV shows hit Netflix. Those fresh arrivals are yet to be confirmed, but watch this space for more.