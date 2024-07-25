‘Give them guns and someone will get shot’: Bette Midler doubles down on Kim Cheatle’s reminder to Republicans who blasted her for Trump’s near-assassination

Kimberly Cheatle has stepped down from her position in the Secret Service after the near assassination of Donald Trump on July 13. But before she did, she reminded angry Republicans exactly why Thomas Crooks was not deemed a threat.

After a relatively long and successful tenure as the director of the secret service, Cheatle has resigned after massive pressure from Republican figures. One of her biggest detractors has to be Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, even after Cheatle resigned, still has her pitchfork out and her torch burning, even accusing the director of being in on the whole assassination attempt.

Of course, this is all pretty ridiculous, and not to mention dangerous rhetoric coming the MAGA crowd, perhaps we should turn to a more reasonable voice, someone like Bette Midler. What has the world come to when politicians have gone completely loopy and Hollywood stars are the voices of reason?

Bette Midler knows what she’s talking about

In a post to X, Midler doubled down on Cheatle’s word to the Republicans who called for her resignation. She reminded them that the reason Thomas Crooks was not deemed a threat was because the rifle he was carrying was not a prohibited item.

Head of Secret Service resigns, and out the door reminds her interlocutors that security agents did not deem the shooter a threat bc the rifle rangefinder he was carrying was “not a prohibited item”. GET IT? You can’t have it both ways. Give them guns and someone will get shot. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2024

Can you say it louder for the people in the back please Bette?

That’s right, when you think about it, did Kimberly Cheatle do anything wrong? After all, ask most Republicans and pretty much every Trump supporter and they’ll tell you it’s their God-given natural right to carry a firearm wherever they please.

This is the hypocrisy of the Trump cult, another thing that we’re used to seeing by now, George Orwell had the perfect term for this: doublethink, accepting two contradictory statements at the same time. The simple fact is, had there been tighter gun restrictions in place this might not have happened, as Bette Midler put it, “You can’t have it both ways. Give them guns and someone will get shot.”

Midler’s logic is pretty foolproof and yet, despite this, it still didn’t sink in for some of these people, there were still responses from plenty who can’t bear the thought of parting with their precious guns, while others continued to call Cheatle “inept.” One individual tried arguing that “different situations require different levels of vigilance.” As a general statement that may be true, but realistically, how is anyone supposed to keep someone safe when a majority of the crowd is likely carrying firearms?

Trumpites just can’t admit that the current gun laws make society a more dangerous place, even when their own leader takes a bullet to the ear. Like I said, this is a real-world example of doublethink at its finest.

