New Umbrella Academy Season 2 Poster Offers Up Some Clues

We don’t have long to wait until the second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, with the comic book adaptation returning on July 31st. Having previously put out a teaser video, a set of character posters, and some production stills, Netflix have now released a new poster for the season featuring the main cast. The focus of season 2 will be on the Hargreeves siblings dealing with time displacement in the 1960s, as well as another looming apocalypse.

In the poster, which you can catch below, we get the tagline ‘Same Weird Family. New Weird Problems.’ The seven super-powered siblings appear against a ’60s-style backdrop, including de facto leader Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emily Raver-Lampman), Ben (Justin H. Min), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Diego (David Castañeda), Vanya (Ellen Page) and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Intriguingly, each of the characters’ sunglasses appear to offer a clue for the new season.

It’s a bit difficult to see, but Luther’s glasses show a headline where war has been declared, presumably the nuclear conflict hinted at for this season’s plot. Diego’s shades seem to show a child, Alison’s a protest and Klaus’s a throng of cult-like arms. Meanwhile, Vanya’s glasses appear to include a family, perhaps a nod to the detail in the synopsis that the Hargreeves’ have been spread out in different parts of the 1960s, with some moving on with their lives.

Five’s are somewhat harder to work out, although the style of the sunglasses implies that they’re from the future, tying into his being the last of the family to appear in the 1960s. Finally, Ben’s glasses feature the child versions of the family, possibly hinting at some more flashbacks to their upbringing in the season. Altogether, it’s another pretty stylish piece of marketing from Netflix, who’ll be hoping that The Umbrella Academy will build on its excellent first year.

With just over a month to go until we get season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, we’d hope to see a proper trailer soon, and some more details on where the characters have ended up after last year’s cliffhanger.