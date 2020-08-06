Netflix Announces Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows For September

We’re only in the first week of August, but we’ve already got our first look at what’s coming to Netflix in September. It’s too early for a full breakdown of every title that will be added to the streaming giant’s library next month, but enough has been announced for us to know to expect a load of great content. In particular, September will prove to be a huge month when it comes to Netflix Originals, as there are several much-anticipated movies and TV shows on the way that cater to all kinds of audiences.

First up, we don’t know when exactly it’s arriving, but Enola Holmes is due some time in September. This fresh take on the Sherlock Holmes story will feature Millie Bobby Brown as the great detective’s equally-smart teen sister. Moving on to what we know is coming in the first half of the month, other notable Originals include Hilary Swank-starring sci-fi series Away and Charlie Kaufman drama I’m Thinking of Ending Things (both drop on Sep 4th).

Here’s the full list of everything currently confirmed to be heading to Netflix in September:

TBD

Enola Holmes (2020) N

Mighty Express (Season 1) N

The Duchess (Season 1) N

September 1st

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Due Date (2010)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N

Muppet’s Most Wanted (2014)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Sister Sister (Multiple Seasons)

The Smurfs (2011)

Thomas & Friends (Season 24)

September 4th

Away (Season 1) N

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N

September 6th

Undercover (Season 2) N

September 10th

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) N

Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons)

September 16th

The Devil All the Time (2020) N

EW Debuts First Look At Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson In The Devil All The Time 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N

September 18th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N

Ratched (Season 1) N

September 29th

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N

The second half of the month is where things really heat up. On September 16th, The Devil All The Time lands, one of the most hotly-anticipated movies hitting the service this year, starring Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland. Two days later, there’s a double bill of major new Originals – animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the first ever TV offshoot of the film franchise, and Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and AHS star Sarah Paulson.

September looks to be one of the biggest months of the year for Netflix‘s schedule, then, and as always, you can let us know what you’re most excited for by dropping a comment below.