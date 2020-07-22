Netflix Have Some Very Big Original Movies Coming In Fall 2020
Netflix are currently in the middle of one of their best years ever when it comes to original movies, and we’ve not even reached the end of July yet. Such is the company’s dominance in the streaming wars that even the critically-panned likes of The Last Days of American Crime, 365 Dni and Fatal Affair have still racked up tens of millions of viewers.
Despite all of them being released in the last four months, Spenser Confidential, Extraction and The Old Guard have already raced their way onto the list of Netflix’s ten most-watched original movies ever, while Spike Lee’s acclaimed Da 5 Bloods positioned itself as an early awards season contender. However, that’s barely the tip of the iceberg, and there are still plenty more high-profile originals set to arrive before 2020 is over, with some of them hailing from the biggest names in the business.
There are some real heavy hitters among the lineup, too, including David Fincher’s Mank, Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, not to mention sequels to in-house success stories The Christmas Chronicles, The Princess Switch and The Babysitter, and you can check out the full list of upcoming 2020 releases below.
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- The Devil All The Time
- Welcome to Sudden Death
- Enola Holmes
- Mank
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Jingle Jangle
- Robin Robin
- The Christmas Chronicles 2
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
- Army of the Dead
- Christmas on the Square
- His House
- Hubie Halloween
- Over the Moon
- Rebecca
- The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen
- The Boys in the Band
- The Dig
- The Prom
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
Netflix have got you covered no matter what your genre preferences are with a mix of prestige dramas and action blockbusters, with Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things even appealing to those who like their films to be on the surreal side, and of course, there’s also the contractually-obligated Adam Sandler comedy Hubie Halloween. Regardless of your taste in movies, from the looks of things, the streaming service has more than enough fresh and original content to keep you occupied for the rest of the year.
