Netflix Have Some Very Big Original Movies Coming In Fall 2020

Netflix are currently in the middle of one of their best years ever when it comes to original movies, and we’ve not even reached the end of July yet. Such is the company’s dominance in the streaming wars that even the critically-panned likes of The Last Days of American Crime, 365 Dni and Fatal Affair have still racked up tens of millions of viewers.

Despite all of them being released in the last four months, Spenser Confidential, Extraction and The Old Guard have already raced their way onto the list of Netflix’s ten most-watched original movies ever, while Spike Lee’s acclaimed Da 5 Bloods positioned itself as an early awards season contender. However, that’s barely the tip of the iceberg, and there are still plenty more high-profile originals set to arrive before 2020 is over, with some of them hailing from the biggest names in the business.

There are some real heavy hitters among the lineup, too, including David Fincher’s Mank, Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, not to mention sequels to in-house success stories The Christmas Chronicles, The Princess Switch and The Babysitter, and you can check out the full list of upcoming 2020 releases below.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Devil All The Time

Welcome to Sudden Death

Enola Holmes

Mank

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle

Robin Robin

The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Army of the Dead

Christmas on the Square

His House

Hubie Halloween

Over the Moon

Rebecca

The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen

The Boys in the Band

The Dig

The Prom

The Trial of the Chicago 7

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Netflix have got you covered no matter what your genre preferences are with a mix of prestige dramas and action blockbusters, with Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things even appealing to those who like their films to be on the surreal side, and of course, there’s also the contractually-obligated Adam Sandler comedy Hubie Halloween. Regardless of your taste in movies, from the looks of things, the streaming service has more than enough fresh and original content to keep you occupied for the rest of the year.