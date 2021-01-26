Hulu Releases New Commentary Cut Of Palm Springs

As the movie industry continues to evolve and shift with the times, major titles releasing straight to VOD is becoming an increasingly regular occurrence, especially during the COVID-19 era that shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. A lot of consumers prefer to build their library digitally these days, but there are also a whole lot of people that will always prefer physical media.

One thing that you don’t tend to get with a digital-only purchase are special features, which used to be a deciding factor in convincing fans to shell out for a home video copy of their favorite flicks when they came burdened with multiple discs of additional content. Filmmaker commentaries also appear to be on the way out, which is a shame because some of them are fantastic, with Ben Affleck constantly and hilariously blowing holes in the logic of Armageddon during the DVD commentary of Michael Bay’s blockbuster being a particular standout.

Hulu have now released a brand new ‘Commentary Cut’ of last year’s Palm Springs, though, one of 2020’s best movies in any genre that became the platform’s biggest title ever when it was released in July. Stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are involved along with director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara, as they dissect the time loop comedy that received rave reviews from critics and went down a storm with audiences.

While it might be designed to wring a few extra dollars out of the movie six months after it initially debuted, it’ll be fascinating for fans nonetheless to hear the key members of the creative team go into detail about Palm Springs, which put a phenomenal new spin on the standard time loop formula.