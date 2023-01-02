Conflicting reports claim you’ll have to wait a little longer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on Disney Plus

Earlier today we reported the exciting news that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be coming to Disney Plus on Jan. 20. This news was picked up by outlets all over claiming that was indeed the date we were going to get the box office smash to watch at home. Now we’re getting some conflicting reports.

Before we get into that, let’s look at the source of the information. The website The Hollywood Handle reported yesterday that it “contacted the Disney+ team” and got a report about “the official release date.” But that’s it. There was no official word from Disney or Disney Plus on the subject.

Earlier today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new account MCU – CoveredGeekly announced a different date.

'BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER' releases on Disney+ on February 1st, 2023. pic.twitter.com/mpbHhRCuX2 — MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) January 2, 2023

Feb. 1? That’s definitely not Jan. 20. This date is just as credible as the previous date because again, Disney has not released anything officially and everything is a rumor right now. MCU – CoveredGeekly did not offer a source for the news, so take it with a grain of salt.

The January date has another thing going against it: it’s a Friday and Disney Plus generally releases new material on Wednesdays and Thursdays. While this isn’t a for-sure thing (Werewolf by Night was released on a Friday), it would make sense.

This gives the Feb. date a little more of a leg to stand on. Wakanda Forever is a huge movie and Disney’s not going to just let it slip into streaming without any sort of fanfare, so there’s probably an announcement on the way soon. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything.