Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform.

The second installment has delivered yet another huge box office hit for Disney, perfect to end 2022 on a high note. Giving just about enough time to gather a few more people to the multiplex, the Mouse House finally announced that the sequel would hit the content library on January 20, 70 days after the movie’s debut in cinemas. This has naturally sent fans on a spiral, as they await to keep re-watching Wakanda Forever, with a box of tissues near them.

BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER WILL BE ON DISNEY+ JANUARY 20TH! pic.twitter.com/eI5UQCKusx — ✨Abbott Elementary Student✨ (@fvhren_heit) January 2, 2023

In spite of the announcement, fans are anxiously and entirely impatiently waiting for the film to enter the platform’s library. The Letitia Wright-led sequel follows up the story from the opener, headlined by the late Chadwick Boseman.

me waiting for black panther wakanda forever to come on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/P0bN6MKRzC — َ (@biologyballsack) December 29, 2022

BLACK PANTHER 2 IS COMING TO DISNEY+ ON THE 20TH THIS MONTH I CAN REWATCH — bri | ceo of carmella (@mellasmask) January 2, 2023

The news was unveiled just days after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever crossed $800 million at the worldwide box office. Nonetheless, with only two weeks until it arrives on-demand, it is unlikely that the sequel will reach or even surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has a lead of over $135 million. It is still, however, the second-highest Marvel movie in the last three years in the United States, only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.